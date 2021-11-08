Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 2,166 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Viemed Healthcare worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMD. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 126.1% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,917,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after buying an additional 1,069,267 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $18,328,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 147,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 104,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Michael F grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 520.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Michael F now owns 840,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 705,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.48. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMD. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bloom Burton upgraded Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viemed Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

