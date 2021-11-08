Zeepin Price Up 16.7% This Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $590,467.43 and $45,329.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00080101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00082646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00096616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,027.86 or 0.99460468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,735.02 or 0.07132559 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00020872 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

