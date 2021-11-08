Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,469 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.5% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,788,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Forsyth bought 6,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,352 shares of company stock worth $3,074,331. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRUS opened at $78.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.09. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

