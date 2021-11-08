Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,095,000 after buying an additional 566,522 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 458,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,507,000 after purchasing an additional 265,209 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $28,456,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7,675.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 195,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,302,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,422,000 after purchasing an additional 163,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $173.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 0.13. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $189.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.92.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XLRN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.40.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

