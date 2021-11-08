Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $123.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.01. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $125.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

WMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at $854,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

