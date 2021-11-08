Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $739,000 Stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 269.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $15.60 on Monday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

ISBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.