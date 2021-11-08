Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth $13,435,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Capri by 19.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

Shares of CPRI opened at $65.31 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

