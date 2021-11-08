Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,515 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.09. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.