Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 267 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $430.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $139.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.