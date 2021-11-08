Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $63.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.92. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

