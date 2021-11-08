Zel 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.25 or 0.00255450 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.66 or 0.00103630 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00135347 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002146 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

