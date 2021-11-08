ZeuxCoin Trading Up 33.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 20% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 8th. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $228,142.44 and $41.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00052261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00234842 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00096817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

