Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,659 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 37.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZG has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

ZG opened at $66.17 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.04 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

