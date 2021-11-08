Zimmer Partners LP Acquires New Shares in Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPL. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of IMPL stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Equities analysts expect that Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adrian Adams acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $279,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,669.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

