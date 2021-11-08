Zimmer Partners LP Acquires Shares of 125,000 Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $20,399,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $15,228,000. Apoletto Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $14,442,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $4,014,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $2,288,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Shares of Waterdrop stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Waterdrop Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $145.49 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waterdrop Profile

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH).

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.