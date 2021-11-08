Zimmer Partners LP Buys New Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,374,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of Equitable as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equitable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,828,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,877,000 after buying an additional 701,813 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,404,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,331,000 after buying an additional 351,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equitable by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,028,000 after buying an additional 252,471 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 5.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,661,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,834,000 after buying an additional 366,861 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Equitable by 54.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after buying an additional 2,113,379 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

EQH stock opened at $35.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $36.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $509,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

