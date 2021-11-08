Zimmer Partners LP Lowers Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Zimmer Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,594,000 after acquiring an additional 140,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,772,000 after acquiring an additional 401,133 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,316,000 after acquiring an additional 104,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,420,000 after acquiring an additional 28,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $68.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $70.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFG. Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

