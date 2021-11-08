Zimmer Partners LP Purchases Shares of 75,000 Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.07% of Flywire as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $42.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

