ZumCoin (ZUM) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.16 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $18.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.