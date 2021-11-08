Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZYXI. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley raised Zynex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. Zynex has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $22.89.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 8.65%. Analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Zynex by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Zynex by 8.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynex by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zynex by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

