$0.02 EPS Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.04. MRC Global reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of MRC traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 42,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,050. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $654.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 2.53. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $12.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in MRC Global by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 33,416 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 376,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 69,749 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 439,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

