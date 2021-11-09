$0.04 EPS Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $81.97. 13,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,626. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average of $69.42.

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,593,750. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

