-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million.

LVOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:LVOX opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. LiveVox has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger acquired 8,738 shares of LiveVox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter worth $67,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter worth $97,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

