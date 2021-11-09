$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. One Stop Systems posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, One Stop Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $118,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,776 shares of company stock worth $475,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the second quarter worth $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the second quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSS opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.98. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

