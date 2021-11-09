-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Titan Medical.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,268,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Titan Medical by 85.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 500,783 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Titan Medical in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan Medical during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMDI stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Titan Medical has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $185.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.98.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Medical (TMDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.