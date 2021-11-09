-$0.09 EPS Expected for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for a.k.a. Brands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKA. Cowen began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

NYSE:AKA traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,106. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,123,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.89% of a.k.a. Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

