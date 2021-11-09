-$0.18 EPS Expected for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

GALT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,211. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $191.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $31,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $34,470 and have sold 40,000 shares worth $140,900. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 272.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1,864.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 291,373 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

