$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth $181,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 38.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 41,067 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 14.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAIN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.42. 285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,869. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

