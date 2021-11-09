$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CALM stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.07. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.50 and a beta of -0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 17.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

