$0.33 EPS Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will report $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Dropbox posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 613.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DBX. JMP Securities raised their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $76,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 10,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $319,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,480 in the last 90 days. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Dropbox by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Dropbox by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,188,000 after purchasing an additional 387,049 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 76,819.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 188,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 188,208 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DBX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.53. 4,960,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453,592. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -92.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. Dropbox has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $33.00.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

