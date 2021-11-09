$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Transcat reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

Shares of TRNS stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.50. 19,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,679. Transcat has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.64 million, a PE ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gary J. Haseley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,650.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,021 shares of company stock worth $3,631,278. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Transcat by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Transcat by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Transcat by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Transcat by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Transcat by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

