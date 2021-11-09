$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. Knowles posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

KN stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $21.30. 639,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,360. Knowles has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $770,261.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 290,343 shares of company stock worth $5,958,994. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 22.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter worth $230,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 36.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 66,092 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

