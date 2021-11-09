$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.99. Emerson Electric reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.04.

EMR traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,631. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $73.47 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.41. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,190,000 after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 25,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

