$1.05 EPS Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. General Mills posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of GIS opened at $62.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

