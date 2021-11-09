$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.07. Camden National reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James cut Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 7.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden National by 267.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAC opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.95. Camden National has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $50.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.