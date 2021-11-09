-$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.36). UroGen Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($4.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

URGN stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 707.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 368.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

