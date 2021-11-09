-$1.26 EPS Expected for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the lowest is ($1.46). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($4.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPTX shares. JMP Securities cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.10.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $43.50 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.28.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.