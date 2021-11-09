$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to announce $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Garmin reported earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of GRMN traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.94. The company had a trading volume of 706,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,163. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.49. Garmin has a 1-year low of $112.82 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Garmin by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Garmin by 275.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,514,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,776,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Garmin by 23.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

