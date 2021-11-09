$1.58 EPS Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will post $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.65. NICE reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NICE.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NICE. Citigroup upped their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 3.8% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tlwm boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $276.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 90.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a 52 week low of $211.25 and a 52 week high of $304.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.48.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

