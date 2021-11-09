106,438 Shares in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of United Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,820,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,447,000 after buying an additional 24,991 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,095,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 186,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $2,626,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

UBSI stock opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.87 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.29.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.