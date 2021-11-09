$108.13 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to announce $108.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $108.50 million. Clarus reported sales of $64.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $363.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $365.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $438.70 million, with estimates ranging from $422.30 million to $454.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clarus.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Clarus in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. Clarus has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $32.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 322,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Clarus during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

