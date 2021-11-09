11,537 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Acquired by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,883,000 after acquiring an additional 374,984 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Dropbox by 8.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 111.4% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 268,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,629 shares of company stock worth $2,333,480 over the last 90 days. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a positive return on equity of 613.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.