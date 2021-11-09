11,700 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,043,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Teradyne by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.33.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $143.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

