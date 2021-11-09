11,956 Shares in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $7,036,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,528,000.

ORIAU opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

