1,361 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Purchased by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,284,000 after acquiring an additional 126,597 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 122.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after acquiring an additional 990,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 14.4% in the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,908,000 after acquiring an additional 224,981 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.33.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,337. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $6.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.71. 19,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,641. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.08 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

