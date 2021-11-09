13,709 Shares in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

XFOR opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $68,584.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $42,493.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,612 shares of company stock worth $166,321. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR).

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.