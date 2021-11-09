15,000 Shares in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Purchased by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of LifeMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD in the second quarter worth about $627,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeMD by 18.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 64,508 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LifeMD by 500.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,860,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

LFMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of LFMD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.64. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $33.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Corey Deutsch bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $81,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 113,169 shares in the company, valued at $771,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Happy David Walters acquired 41,697 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $299,801.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,148,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,450,993.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 69,164 shares of company stock worth $496,195. 35.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

