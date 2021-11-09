150,200 Shares in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Guess? as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 391.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 121,659 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Guess? by 28.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Guess? in the second quarter worth $578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guess? by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 61,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Guess? by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

GES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of GES opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.16. Guess?, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

