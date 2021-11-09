17,135 Shares in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

ANAB stock opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.79 and a beta of 0.13.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%. Analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $479,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,392. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

