1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Raised to $24.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

ONEM opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Oak Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% during the third quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745,838 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 58.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 372,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.